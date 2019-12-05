DC Gets Quick Win In No-Bid Sports Betting Contract Row

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 3:26 PM EST) -- A D.C. Superior Court judge has sided with the city’s lawmakers in a suit alleging they illegally granted a gambling contract to the district's lottery operator without allowing other vendors to bid, saying the city’s council was within its legal authority to create an exemption in its laws to award the contract. Judge John M. Campbell wrote Monday that when the city council passed the Sports Wagering Procurement Practices Reform Exemption Act in February, it was creating a lawful exemption to the Procurement Practices Reform Act, which governs those procedures. In the same order, Judge Campbell denied a bid by app...

