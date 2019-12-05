CBD Chocolate Maker Sued Over Product Content

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:20 PM EST) -- A company that manufactures CBD-infused chocolates was hit with a proposed class action in California federal court claiming the candies don’t contain the advertised amounts of CBD and THC. Tuesday’s complaint alleges that Florida-based Bhang Corp. violated several state and federal laws by claiming its chocolate products contained far greater amounts of THC and CBD than they actually did in order to charge consumers premium prices. Plaintiff Charles Ballard said he purchased various types of Bhang medicinal chocolate from 2016 through 2018 without knowing the products’ labels were “false, deceptive and/or misleading.” He said that independent lab testing he commissioned showed...

