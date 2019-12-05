Psychiatrist Must Face Malpractice Suit Over One-Time Patient

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 9:27 PM EST) -- A split New York appeals court said a psychiatrist must face a malpractice claim brought over the death of a patient who died by suicide soon after their first session, reversing a state supreme court ruling that dismissed the claims as time-barred. Wednesday's decision found that there is at least a triable issue of fact that Talesha Tamarsha Hillary could have expected further treatment of some sort from psychiatrist Edgar Gerstein because a further appointment with him was scheduled. The decision reversed the state supreme court's February 2018 ruling that the limited interactions between Gerstein and Hillary "failed to give rise...

