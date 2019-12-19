Mayer Brown Expands Team With LNG Pro In Houston

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 6:04 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has hired a former King & Spalding LLP partner for its oil and gas group in Houston, bringing on an attorney who is experienced in representing companies and consulting on government agreements in upstream liquid natural gas exploration and production projects in Latin America and Africa. Vera de Gyarfas will take on a partner role at Mayer Brown to help the firm expand its worldwide oil and gas practice. Gyarfas, who began her legal career in Venezuela, has worked with Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in Mozambique to establish the country's first liquid natural gas production and transportation service, and has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS