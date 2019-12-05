Couple Loses Malpractice Claim Over Bullying Suicide Suit

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:43 PM EST) -- An Arizona appeals court on Thursday reluctantly affirmed the dismissal of a legal malpractice suit stemming from a failed wrongful death case over a purportedly bullied college student’s suicide, saying the student’s parents would not have won the underlying case due to Arizona Supreme Court precedent limiting liability for suicides. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a summary judgment ruling in favor of Beus Gilbert PLLC and Mahaffy Law Firm PC in a suit accusing the two law firms of negligently handling David and Wendy Parton’s wrongful death case. The Partons’ 20-year-old daughter committed suicide in May 2012 due...

