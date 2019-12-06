Lawmakers Cut Enviro Clause To Finalize $738B Defense Bill

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 7:01 PM EST) -- House and Senate negotiators agreed on the terms for a final $738 billion defense policy bill after dropping contentious provisions to regulate certain long-lasting, toxic chemicals found in everyday items, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash., said Friday. Negotiators finalized the conference report for the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, a compromise between the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate versions of the bill for fiscal 2020, after Democrats agreed to drop provisions related to poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS, Smith told reporters. Republicans refused to approve the PFAS measures, and Smith said he did...

