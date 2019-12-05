EY Duo Can't Bring Trade Secrets Case To Early End

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 9:34 PM EST) -- A Cook County judge said Thursday it would be “premature” to dismiss claims against two EY employees accused of stealing confidential information from their former employer, saying discovery would offer a clearer picture of whether the information in question amounts to trade secrets. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Celia G. Gamrath said Arcadis U.S. Inc., the American arm of a global environmental and engineering consulting firm, need not show all its evidence at this early stage of its case against EY, which was formerly known as Ernst & Young. During a hearing Thursday, EY attorney Bradley J. Andreozzi of Drinker Biddle &...

