Mass. Assisted Living Homes Can Charge Extra Upfront Fee

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 5:32 PM EST) -- Massachusetts assisted living residences can make additional upfront charges on top of the maximum allowable security deposit because of the “distinctive services” they provide, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court said Thursday. Commonwealth law governing assisted living residences incorporates consumer protection laws such as the cap on security deposits, but it also allows certain fees that go outside the typical landlord-tenant relationship, the high court said. Assisted living residences "may institute upfront charges beyond those permitted by [security deposit laws], to the extent that such charges correspond to the distinct services enumerated in [assisted living residence laws]” or other ALR-specific services, the...

