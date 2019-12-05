Oracle Shareholders Get Rare Doc Rights In $9.3B Tie-Up Row

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:49 PM EST) -- In a potentially unprecedented ruling, a Delaware vice chancellor late Wednesday found that a stockholder group pursuing a derivative suit over Oracle's $9.3 billion purchase of NetSuite Inc. should get substantial access to documents gathered by the company's own special litigation committee. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock's decision could oblige a hand-off of much of the more than 1 million records the SLC obtained or received access to after it was formed in early 2018 to investigate claims originally raised in two consolidated Oracle stockholder suits. The investor suit was sidelined for more than a year while the Oracle-formed independent SLC examined...

