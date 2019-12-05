9th Circ. Says Stripping Ill-Gained Citizenship Isn't A Penalty

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 9:06 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday upheld a lower court decision stripping citizenship from a man who falsified his naturalization application in 2010, finding in a published opinion that the order doesn't constitute a punishment subject to a five-year statute of limitations. Phodey Phattey argued that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security didn't find falsehoods on his naturalization application until two years after a five-year deadline for actions seeking penalties. But a three-judge panel was unswayed, saying that the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965's denaturalization sanction for lying on a citizenship application only rights a past wrong. Making false statements under...

