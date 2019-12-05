Jury Told Kite Wanted Sloan Kettering's Patients, Not Patent

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 11:05 PM EST) -- The founder of Kite Pharma on Thursday countered claims that he sought to license a Sloan Kettering-developed patent that Kite is accused of infringing, testifying to a California federal jury that he only pursued a meeting with a Sloan Kettering researcher to "get access to his patients," not his patent. Dr. Arie Belldegrun testified he "absolutely" did not approach Sloan Kettering about licensing the patent of Dr. Michel Sadelain, who runs an eponymous lab at the institute. "The only reason I was interested in meeting with meeting with Dr. Michel Sadelain was to get access to his patients," Belldegrun said....

