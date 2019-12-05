NJ Justices Won't Touch Hospital's Patient-Steering Claims

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:47 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court declined to decide if a lower court properly tossed Deborah Heart and Lung Center’s claims that Virtua Health and a physician’s group steered cardiac patients to other hospitals without their informed consent, according to an order made public Thursday. The justices rejected the petition by the Pemberton Township-based charity hospital, which made the informed consent claim as part of its lawsuit alleging Virtua and The Cardiology Group PA colluded to drive Deborah out of business. Deborah is challenging the Appellate Division’s refusal to revive the informed consent claim as well as the hospital's allegation that CGPA...

