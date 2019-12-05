Ex-Celadon Execs Face Criminal Charges, SEC Fraud Claims

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:21 PM EST) -- Two former executives for trucking company Celadon Group Inc. face multiple counts of securities and accounting fraud for their alleged roles in a scheme to hide tens of millions of dollars in losses, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday in Indiana federal court. Ex-Chief Operating Officer William Meek and ex-Chief Financial Officer Bobby Peavler ran a truck-swapping operation from 2016 to 2017 and filed false financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to cover up the declining value of the trucks, federal prosecutors said. The two were arrested Thursday and released on bail, the U.S. Department of Justice said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS