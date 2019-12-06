1st Circ. Revives Protest Of RI Tolls, Saying They Aren't Taxes

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 7:23 PM EST) -- Rhode Island bridge and highway tolls aren’t taxes and can be blocked by a court order, the First Circuit has ruled, reversing a district court decision that held such an order violates federal law limiting interference of state tax laws. In a decision issued Thursday, the three-judge panel revived the dismissed claims of several transportation groups that had asserted the tolls violated the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause by placing a disproportionate burden on out-of-state trucking. The suit cannot be stopped by the Tax Injunction Act, the panel ruled, and can proceed in the Rhode Island federal court. The panel ruled that tolls...

