SEC Scores Early Win In Mass. Biotech CEO Fraud Suit

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 2:40 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has awarded the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission an early victory in its suit against two biotech companies and former CEO Patrick Muraca over his misappropriation of investor funds, ruling that Muraca's conviction in a parallel criminal case supports the SEC’s civil claims. Muraca, who was sentenced in January to more than two years in prison, was ordered by U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV on Thursday to pay $411,000 in disgorgement and $31,000 in prejudgment interest, but was spared civil monetary penalties. “The factual allegations underlying Muraca’s criminal conviction are nearly identical to those underlying the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS