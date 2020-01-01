Illinois Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- In 2020, the Illinois Supreme Court is set to decide two closely watched product liability cases, one that could change the landscape of toxic tort litigation in the state and another that could expand the kinds of damages manufacturers are liable for. The court also has the potential to upset a common defense strategy aimed at “picking off” class action claims by mooting them. And elsewhere in Illinois, lawyers will be keeping close tabs on Chicago’s case against opioid manufacturers, which was sent back to Illinois federal court from multidistrict litigation. Although the case isn’t expected to reach trial in 2020,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS