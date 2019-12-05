Ex-Pierce Bainbridge Atty's Bid To Unseal Report Falters

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 10:28 PM EST) -- The former Pierce Bainbridge partner who claims he was fired and falsely accused of sexual assault for threatening to blow the whistle on sketchy financial dealings probably can't force his former firm to reveal documents that he says could exonerate him, at least not yet. Toward the end of a hearing Thursday in New York State court that lasted about 45 minutes and largely hinged on procedural issues, Justice Andrea Masley said she just wasn't sure that now was the right time for ousted attorney Don Lewis to be asking for the documents in question. "My instinct is that it's premature,"...

