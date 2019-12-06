9th Circ. Says Feds Likely To Win 'Public Charge' Rule Appeal

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 1:50 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday agreed to temporarily lift two lower court orders blocking the Trump administration from penalizing immigrants found likely to rely on public assistance, holding that the government is likely to win its appeal of those rulings. The three-judge panel stayed two injunctions issued by federal judges in Washington state and California that had halted the so-called public charge rule, which would allow the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to deny green cards to immigrants found likely to become a “public charge” in the future under an expanded definition. The rule, however, will remain blocked under two other...

