Investors Sue Glencore For 'Billions' Over SFO Bribery Probe

Law360, London (December 6, 2019, 12:44 PM GMT) -- Glencore is set to face a class action in England from institutional investors that could run into billions of pounds over a plunge in the mining giant’s share price as a result of bribery probes in the U.S., Britain and Canada, a law firm representing the investors said. Boies Schiller Flexner said it expected to launch a class action suit early in 2020 after the SFO confirmed it is investigating suspicions of bribery at Glencore. (AP) U.S. law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP said it expected to launch the suit in the first quarter of 2020 after the Serious Fraud Office...

