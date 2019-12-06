Data Breach Victims To Get Up To $6M In Banner Health Deal

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 8:16 PM EST) -- Banner Health has agreed to pay up to $6 million to a group of people affected by a 2016 data breach at the health care provider as part of a deal to put an end to a proposed class action over the massive cyberattack. The plaintiffs in the case asked an Arizona federal judge on Thursday for preliminary approval of the settlement that will allow proposed settlement class members to make a reimbursement claim for expenses incurred as part of the breach. Even though that would-be class could be as many as 2.9 million people, Banner Health agreed to an overall...

