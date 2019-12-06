Carbonite Investor Wants To Halt $1.42B OpenText Merger

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 9:18 PM EST) -- A Carbonite Inc. investor filed a proposed securities class action Thursday seeking to halt the cloud computing business' $1.42 billion merger with an OpenText Corp. subsidiary, saying the companies need to back up the rosy financial picture they touted to shareholders. Investor Jordan Rosenblatt seeks to pause deal, which is slated to close Dec. 23, until the companies file updated information with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to his complaint in Delaware federal court. Rosenblatt said the previous SEC filing in connection with the merger, known as a solicitation or recommendation statement, omitted the financial projections driving the deal....

