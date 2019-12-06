Chelsea Football Club Gets FIFA Sanctions Reduced

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:26 PM EST) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday reduced sanctions that FIFA had levied against England's Chelsea Football Club for allegedly violating the organization's international transfer rules, finding that the violations were less severe than FIFA had claimed. In a press release, CAS said that while Chelsea did violate FIFA's regulations for transferring underage players internationally, the team only committed about one-third the number of violations the soccer governing body had found. In addition, the court said violations of other FIFA rules were less serious than FIFA had claimed. FIFA had accused Chelsea of transferring 29 underage players internationally, while Chelsea...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS