Taxation With Representation: Covington, Simpson, Weil

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:50 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Japan's Astellas Pharma shells out $3 billion for a California drugmaker, Revelstoke Capital Partners raises $1.4 billion for health care investments, and AK Steel is acquired in a $1.1 billion deal. Astellas' $3B Audentes Deal Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc. has agreed to pay roughly $3 billion for Audentes Therapeutics Inc., a San Francisco-based drugmaker focused on treatments for rare neuromuscular conditions, the companies said Monday, in a deal guided by Covington & Burling LLP and Fenwick & West LLP. The Covington team representing Astellas included tax partner Ansgar Simon. The Fenwick team representing Audentes included...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS