Talc Jury Told They Could Save Lives By Ruling Against J&J

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:58 PM EST) -- An attorney for a woman alleging Johnson & Johnson's baby powder caused her ovarian cancer told Missouri jurors on Friday that they could save thousands of women's lives with a verdict against the industry giant, while J&J's counsel countered that this was an attempt to inflame jurors so they would ignore the science. On the first day of the trial, Allen Smith of The Smith Law Firm PLLC, representing plaintiff Vickie Forrest, told the St. Louis jury that his client's ovarian cancer was completely avoidable, if only J&J had warned women of the risks of using talcum powder on their genitals....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS