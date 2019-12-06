NJ Firm Barred From Case Because Atty Repped Opponent

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 7:55 PM EST) -- Ziegler Zemsky & Resnick LLC is barred from representing a man in his New Jersey defamation suit against his ex-wife because a firm attorney previously represented her in connection with a related child abuse probe, a state appellate panel said Friday in upending a trial court ruling. The panel said the lower court was wrong to let Ziegler Zemsky stay on the case after initially disqualifying the firm, finding that the state’s Rules of Professional Conduct required the firm’s disqualification given the extent of firm attorney Elizabeth Burke’s previous representation. “We conclude that the trial judge's decision on the initial disqualification...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS