UK Watchdog Clears Acquisition Of Bicycle Cardmaker

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:51 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom's competition watchdog gave the go-ahead Friday to a Belgian playing card company's plans to snap up the American maker of the popular Bicycle brand of cards, greenlighting the deal without conditions. The Competition and Markets Authority said Friday that its initial probe into the deal between Cartamundi and the United States Playing Cards Co. raised no red flags, and that the companies were free to move forward with the merger. As of late Friday, the full decision had not been made public. The brief statement brought to a close the probe, which had been launched in mid-October. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS