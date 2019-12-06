Servicer Faulted For Impeding Notice In $90M Borrower Suit

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 10:11 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge on Thursday sanctioned a federal student loan servicer that's battling a roughly $90 million class action accusing it of illegally capitalizing interest on struggling borrowers' loans, finding the servicer "prevented thousands of class members" from being formally notified about the litigation. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said that Great Lakes Educational Loan Services Inc. had disobeyed a direct court order by not initially turning over contact information for more than 7,000 individuals for class notification purposes in the case, which alleges the servicer ripped off tens of thousands of borrowers by inflating their loan principal and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS