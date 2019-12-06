Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nvidia Rips Morgan Stanley Analyst's Role In Stock-Drop Suit

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (December 6, 2019, 7:41 PM EST) -- Nvidia Corp. urged a California federal judge at a hearing Friday to throw out claims it misled investors about revenues from a cryptocurrency mining boom, saying the plaintiffs cherry-picked information and relied on a Morgan Stanley analyst and others who were “clearly speculating” about the company’s financials.

During a hearing in Oakland, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. asked Nvidia’s counsel, Patrick E. Gibbs of Cooley LLP, what he should make of the Morgan Stanley analyst who said Nvidia had not been transparent about cryptocurrency-mining demand. The judge also pointed out that the Morgan Stanley analyst and other analysts seemed...

