2nd Circ. Says Title VII Pay Claims Don't Need 'Equal Work'

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 7:43 PM EST) -- Workers can allege they were underpaid in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act even if they don’t point to a member of the opposite sex earning better pay for the same work, the Second Circuit said Friday in a decision reviving a female former executive's bias suit against e-commerce company Systemax. The panel said Danielle Markou has a viable case against Systemax even though she didn’t show she performed the same work for less money than her male colleagues, as she would have had she sued under the federal Equal Pay Act. While the Second Circuit generally applies...

