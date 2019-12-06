Lieff Cabraser's Elizabeth Cabraser Talks About Opioids, VW

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:57 PM EST) -- Lieff Cabraser LLP's Elizabeth Cabraser recently spoke with Law360 about the complexities of navigating the opioid litigation, which pits local communities against the drug industry as they seek redress over the opioid crisis, as well as her plans to take her drum kit on the road if she ever retires from the law. Cabraser is one of the top plaintiffs attorneys in the opioid litigation, which recently saw a $260 million settlement between some of the nation's largest drug companies and two Ohio counties just before the first bellwether trial was set to start. She was also the sole lead counsel and...

