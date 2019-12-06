Calif. CBD Co. Sued After FDA Warning About Illegal Goods

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:35 PM EST) -- Just days after Koi CBD received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration warning over the marketing of its CBD products, a proposed class of consumers filed a California federal suit against the company claiming it knowingly sold illegal merchandise. Thursday's complaint alleges the California business illegally marketed various CBD products, including lotion, oil and gummies, as drugs, dietary supplements and food additives. Koi was one of 15 companies that received warning letters from the FDA in late November for illegally marketing CBD products, and the company joins several others that have recently been hit with consumer litigation. Plaintiffs Calley Fausett of Arizona...

