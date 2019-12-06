GAO Backs Air Force's Cutting Of Co. From $13B Contract

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 8:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office rejected a small business' protest over the U.S. Air Force excluding it from consideration for a share of a $13 billion information technology contract, saying the Air Force reasonably decided the company hadn't met technical requirements. The Air Force had asked for a specific level of detail for bids on the Small Business Enterprise Application Solutions contract, meaning the agency had fairly marked down InterImage Inc.'s proposal when it fell short of meeting that requirement in several areas, the GAO said in its Aug. 9 decision, made public Thursday. "The solicitation clearly instructed offerors that proposals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS