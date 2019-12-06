Luminati Networks Claims Infringement Of Proxy Server IP

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:08 PM EST) -- Israeli proxy server network Luminati Networks Ltd. claims in a Texas federal suit filed Friday that rival Teso LT UAB and related companies infringed three residential proxy network-related patents and attempted to buy trade secrets from former Luminati employees. The suit claims Lithuania-based Teso, along with two subsidiaries, lifted Luminati's code to run a rival proxy server, which is based in the East Texas town of Marshall. Luminati warned Teso against patent infringement several times, but the Lithuanian company moved forward in creating a cloud service that can be used to search the web anonymously, according to the lawsuit. Along with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS