The Outlook For Autonomous Vehicles In The UK And US

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 3:13 PM EST) -- As a result of the U.K. government’s ambition to have public trials of fully autonomous vehicles on U.K. roads by 2021, the country benefits from a supportive policy and legal framework.[1] Developments regarding driverless cars continue apace: In June 2019, the Automated and Electric Vehicles Act 2018 was enacted.[2] The AEVA extends compulsory insurance rules to cover the use of autonomous vehicles in automated mode so that all victims of an accident caused by an autonomous vehicles driving itself will be covered by the motor insurance settlement framework. In September 2019, the U.K. government announced it was developing CAV PASS, a...

