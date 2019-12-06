Ex-Oracle Workers Air Grievances In $400M Pay Equity Trial

Law360, San Francisco (December 6, 2019, 8:45 PM EST) -- An administrative trial in the U.S. Department of Labor’s $400 million race and sex bias suit against Oracle included testimony Friday from a former employee who felt "lowballed” and from the company's director of diversity, who said Oracle has an affirmative action plan but no centralized way to measure whether it's effective. Oracle America Inc.’s senior director of diversity compliance, Shauna Holman-Harries, testified Friday, the second day of an administrative trial in San Francisco before Administrative Law Judge Richard Clark, that the software behemoth left it up to managers to measure the effectiveness of the company’s affirmative action plan. “Each manager...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS