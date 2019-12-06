Astros Coach's Ex-Wife Can't Touch World Series Bonus

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 3:55 PM EST) -- The manager of the Houston Astros AAA minor league team can keep a $28,000 bonus he received after the Astros won the World Series away from his ex-wife, an Arizona appeals court has ruled, saying it is considered a gift and therefore is not part of the earnings they would split during divorce proceedings. The three-judge panel found Thursday in favor of Anthony DeFrancesco, who managed California's Fresno Grizzlies in 2017 when the Astros won the title, finding that his wife, Adriene DeFrancesco, has shown no evidence Anthony had a legal entitlement to the bonus as part of his salary....

