Judge Sends Pot Co. Ownership Dispute To Wash. State Court

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:07 PM EST) -- An ownership dispute over a medical marijuana business will be sent back to state court after a Seattle federal judge ruled on Friday that a review of the case under federal law would conflict with policies in states that are trying to regulate the cannabis trade. U.S. District Judge Marsha J. Pechman wrote that abstention was appropriate since mandating sale of the cannabis grower, as requested by plaintiffs, would run afoul of the Controlled Substance Act, but she declined to dismiss the case outright. In doing so, the court appeared to agree with plaintiff Left Coast Ventures Inc.'s argument that tossing...

