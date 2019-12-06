Senators To Consider College Athletes Being Paid

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 7:32 PM EST) -- Five U.S. Senators have formed a bipartisan working group to discuss drafting federal legislation that could allow college athletes to be paid for playing sports, further ratcheting up the pressure to reform the NCAA's embattled amateurism model. In an announcement released Thursday, Senators Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; and David Perdue, R-Ga., said they'll be working together to "facilitate ongoing discussions" about legislation that could address the hotly contested issue at the federal level. While all five senators agreed something needs to be done, Thursday's statement shows there are some differences across party lines...

