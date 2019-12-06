NJ Justices Will Review Sills Cummis Malpractice Row

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:30 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has agreed to determine if a lower court correctly revived a malpractice lawsuit against Sills Cummis & Gross PC after reasoning that the suing client had never read the firm’s arbitration rules before retaining the firm. According to an order made public Thursday, the justices granted the petition by the Newark, New Jersey-based firm to review the Appellate Division’s August decision upending a trial court’s dismissal of the malpractice suit brought by Brian Delaney. Delaney accused the firm of making discovery and evidence gaffes in his dispute with business partners. The firm’s arbitration clause was in...

