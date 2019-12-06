US Trustee Questions Weil Gotshal's Ditech Fee Application

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:18 PM EST) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee objected Thursday to the final fee applications of professionals working on the Chapter 11 case of mortgage servicer Ditech Holding Corp., asking for reductions or explanations from debtor counsel Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. In the objection, the trustee questions whether Weil Gotshal applied the correct blended fee rate when billing Ditech $17.8 million for its more than seven months of work on the case, which achieved plan confirmation in September. According to the trustee, Weil Gotshal charged Ditech a blended hourly rate of $1,327, which is about $116 per hour more than the firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS