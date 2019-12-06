Retailer Must Face Wiretapping Claim Over Web Tracking

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 7:33 PM EST) -- An online marketing company got a Pennsylvania woman's invasion of privacy claim tossed from a lawsuit over its alleged tracking of her information from a retailer's website, but must still face her claim that it violated the state's wiretapping law, a federal judge ruled Friday. Plaintiff Ashley Popa's allegations that Harriet Carter Gifts and marketing vendor NaviStone Inc. had collected personal information from forms she filled out but never formally submitted — collecting information such as her address even if she never completed her order — could move ahead, if only to further develop the factual record and determine whether she...

