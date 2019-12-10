3 Strategies To Manage Case Scope In ANDA Patent Litigation

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 4:25 PM EST) -- In September, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit was again presented with an appeal born from the case management of a multipatent case in Finjan Inc. v. Juniper Networks Inc., where the district court forced the parties to choose which patents and claims to litigate.[1] In Hatch-Waxman Act litigation, abbreviated new drug applicants often spend considerable time and resources defending against many asserted patents and many more asserted patent claims. The asserted patents and patent claims often define the scope of a case. This article presents three strategies for ANDA applicants to help manage the scope of a multiclaim...

