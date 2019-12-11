How To Mitigate Copyright Risks Of Video Game Streaming

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 4:06 PM EST) -- Streaming platforms, such as Twitch, Mixer and YouTube Gaming, are quickly becoming household names, with daily viewership rates that rival those of more traditional media outlets, including cable channels like CNN and ESPN.[1] As video game streaming increases in popularity, more and more individuals are trying to gain notoriety, along with a lucrative living, by creating content to feature on these platforms. Unfortunately, as often is the case with new media, the law has not kept pace with the rise of this content, leaving copyright owners, streaming services and individual content creators in a legal gray area with respect to intellectual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS