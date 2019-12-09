Wis. Tribes Say Towns Can't Exit Tax Suit Against State

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- Six Wisconsin cities and towns should not be allowed to exit a suit over property tax collection on tribal lands because they played an active role in illegally taxing reservation lands, several Chippewa tribes have told a federal court. The tribes urged a Wisconsin federal court Friday not to let Ashland, Hayward, Sanborn, White River, Gingles and Bass Lake and their assessors out of the suit. The tribes argued that Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Revenue Secretary Peter Barca are not the only parties accused of wrongdoing in the case. The tribes assert they properly pleaded claims against the cities...

