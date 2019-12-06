New H-1B Online Registration System Ready For 2020 Lottery

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 7:12 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services confirmed on Friday that it will use its new online registration system in next year's filing season for H-1B specialty occupation visas, allowing employers to wait until after the visa lottery before preparing a foreign employee's full petition. USCIS said that it has completed a "successful pilot testing phase" after meeting with industry representatives, and the electronic system will be ready in time for the fiscal year 2021 cap season. The registration period will be open from March 1 to March 20, 2020. Under the new system, employers seeking to hire foreign citizens on H-1B visas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS