Tilton Accuses Zohar Funds Of 'Blatant Forum Shopping'

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 3:38 PM EST) -- The Zohar Funds' founder Lynn Tilton has told a New York federal court it should reject the company investment vehicles' bid to send litigation over ownership of the funds’ portfolio companies to Delaware, calling the request "blatant forum shopping” to gain a strategic advantage. In a 26-page court filing Friday, Tilton and her Patriarch Partners LLC-affiliated entities said they oppose Zohar’s motion submitted last month in the Southern District of New York asking that the case be transferred to Delaware because the funds' Chapter 11 is being handled in the First State. “This transfer motion is blatant forum shopping unworthy of...

