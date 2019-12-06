Union Says FCC Abused Discretion In Sprint/T-Mobile Tie-Up

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 10:05 PM EST) -- The Communications Workers of America on Thursday said it planned to appeal the Federal Communications Commission’s stamp of approval on T-Mobile’s takeover of Sprint, calling the agency’s October decision to back the deal “arbitrary,” “capricious” and “an abuse of discretion.” The proposed roughly $59 billion combination of T-Mobile US Inc., which is controlled by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom AG, and Sprint Corp., which is backed by Japanese telecommunications company SoftBank Group Corp., was unveiled in April 2018. The FCC voted to approve the merger on Oct. 16, and the agency’s more than 300-page decision on the deal was made public in early...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS