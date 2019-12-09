Auto Dealers Seek OK For $103.5M In Parts Price-Fix Deals

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:18 PM EST) -- A group of auto dealers has asked a Michigan federal judge to give final approval to up to $103.5 million worth of settlements with nearly two dozen manufacturers in sweeping antitrust litigation centered on the price of auto parts. The request, lodged Friday, encompasses the fourth round of deals in the multidistrict litigation alleging price-fixing and bid rigging in the auto parts industry that sprang up in the aftermath of U.S., European and Japanese probes into the practice. "The settlements provide excellent benefits in light of the conduct, damage, and litigation risks related to each of the settling defendants," the dealerships said....

