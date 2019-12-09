10-Year-Old Kickback Case Headed For 5th Circ. Showdown

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 3:35 PM EST) -- A former consultant to KBR Inc. lost a bid to dismiss kickback charges kept sealed for 10 years in what he argued was a violation of his right to a speedy trial, though his attorney told Law360 on Monday that he plans to appeal to the Fifth Circuit. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison said he won’t dismiss the case accusing Samir Khoury of paying kickbacks 20 years ago to Albert J. Stanley, an executive at former Halliburton subsidiary KBR. After Judge Ellison ordered the case unsealed in July 2018, Khoury urged him to dismiss it, citing the decade that had...

