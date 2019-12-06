WGA Likely Can't Dodge Talent Agencies' Antitrust Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (December 6, 2019, 8:31 PM EST) -- A California federal judge issued a tentative ruling Friday declining to toss antitrust claims that major Hollywood talent agencies have brought against the television and film writers union over collective action to end so-called "packaging fees" and other agency practices. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. didn't distribute his tentative decision to reporters, but a representative for plaintiff Creative Artists Agency confirmed to Law360 that the proposed order rejected the Writers Guild of America's motion to dismiss. During a hearing Friday, the judge peppered lawyers from both sides with questions, including many about the agencies’ contention that a labor exemption claimed...

